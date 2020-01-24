4 students arrested after gun found at PRP High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four students were arrested after a gun was found in a backpack at a local high school Friday.
According to a post on the I Am Dixie Highway Facebook page, PRP High School Principal Kim Salyer sent an email to parents notifying them of the incident.
The note indicated that four students were arrested after another student alerted a school staff member after having seen the gun. Salyer also wrote that the weapon was “never used in a threatening manner.”
JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy confirmed the incident to WAVE 3 News.
Salyer’s note also indicated the students will be disciplined per district policy.
