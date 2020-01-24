UPS employees in China taught how to prevent spreading infectious disease

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The CDC is urging Americans to avoid flying to China if they can amid the spread of the highly-infectious coronavirus.
The Associated Press reports the Chinese government has sealed off at least three cities and stopped flights, trains and public transit.
WAVE 3 News contacted UPS to see if there are special precautions being taken at Worldport in Louisville. A spokesperson said the company doesn’t operate flights into Wuhan, where the disease is believed to have originated, or any other city within 300 miles of there.
However, UPS employees working in China have been trained on how to prevent the spread of infectious disease and what to do if they exhibit any symptoms.
