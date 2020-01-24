Video shows protesters screaming at children at Muslim Day at the Capitol event

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – What was supposed to be a day for Muslims from across Kentucky to visit the State Capitol building together and learn about the political system turned into a hateful experience for some.
A video surfaced from Muslim Day in Frankfort Wednesday showing intolerance from crowds of protestors, with some adults even seen screaming at children at the event.
One man is seen yelling back at the protestors, but it didn’t deter them.
The video reached the desk of Gov. Andy Beshear, who wasted no time calling out the people seen screaming at children.
“For people to heckle or scream at children getting on and off a bus is unacceptable,” Beshear said Thursday. “It’s wrong.”
Despite the small glimmer of hate seen at Muslim Day, hundreds of visitors accomplished what they went to Frankfort for: to encourage people to get to know their lawmakers, tour the State Capitol building and voice their opinions on topics important to them.
