Walz Picks Up 350th Career Win

(Courtesy: UofL Athletics) LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Jazmine Jones and Kylee Shook both scored in double figures and Dana Evans notched her ninth 20-point game of the season to lead No. 5 Louisville to a 71-56 win over Virginia on Thursday night inside the KFC Yum! Center. With the win, the Cards improve to 19-1 overall and 8-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Cavaliers drop to 7-12 overall and 2-6 in conference play. “After getting out to a lead and playing a really good first quarter, I think we took our foot off the gas a little bit,” said head coach Jeff Walz. “We’ve got to get to a point where we’re a little more consistent, so we can continually build leads.” Shook immediately set the tone for the evening by scoring the game’s first five points. After Virginia pulled to within 13-11, the Cards used a 12-2 run to end the first quarter with a 25-13 lead. UofL smothered the Cavaliers with defense in the second period, limiting Virginia to just 3-of-14 shooting, and the Cardinals took a 39-22 lead at halftime. After Virginia used a 17-8 run to pull to within 51-39 at the end of the third stanza, the Cards outscored the Cavaliers 20-17 in the final period to win the game, 71-56. Evans led UofL with 21 points, 15 of which were scored in the first half, on 8-of-14 shooting. She tied her season-highs with six rebounds and three steals, while adding three assists. Jones scored 13 points, all of which came in the second half, while adding three steals. Shook had 10 points, seven rebounds, and a season-high tying six blocks. Bionca Dunham and Yacine Diop chipped in with eight points each. Elizabeth Balogun contributed with seven points and a season-high 12 rebounds. The win marked the 350th of Walz’s career at Louisville. “I’ve been very blessed to work with a great staff,” said Walz on his milestone victory. “At the end of the day, players win games. The players are the ones that step up and make the plays. Our job is to put them into situations to have success. It’s been a great 13-year run.” Next up, the Cards host the Pittsburgh Panthers on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.