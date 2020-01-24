Witnesses say deadly East Louisville semi crash was most violent they’ve seen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A semi-truck crashed Wednesday around 6 p.m. on I-71 northbound and overturned onto Chamberlain Lane below, killing the driver.
Larry Eugene and Marla Abbott were driving in the right lane on the interstate with the truck to their left. The couple was on their way to Michigan for a trip when they noticed the semi drifting left off the road.
They said the driver overcorrected, sending the truck flying across the lanes and missing them by just a few feet.
The truck was turned sideways and began to roll down the interstate towards the overpass.
“It was violent,” Eugene said. “This was a truck turning over and over and over again. It was by far the worst accident I’ve ever seen.”
They said the truck went over the guardrail and slid down the ravine next to the overpass. It landed on Chamberlain Lane below the overpass, snapping trees like matchsticks on the way down.
By the time the pair stopped to check on the truck, it was too late.
“The cab was completely destroyed. Completely destroyed,” Abbott said.
The couple says they have not been able to stop thinking about the driver.
“From the time he was driving fine to the time he was on Chamberlain Lane, it was 4 seconds,” Eugene said. “It’s unbelievable how fast life can change.”
A life was gone in mere seconds.
“I probably missed it by 35 or 45 seconds,” Mark Palmer told WAVE 3 News. “Just as I’m in the roundabout, I hear a tremendous noise.”
Palmer drove under the overpass as he was heading home from work.
“My first response was to get on [the phone] and see where my son was,” Palmer said.
He said his son was at practice after school and could have been coming home when the crash happened, but he was let out late.
Palmer says he feels just a few moments made a difference during a congested time of day on a heavily trafficked road.
“You anticipate accidents to happen at intersections on multi-lane roads, but not when you're rolling down a two-lane corridor,” Palmer said. “You don't expect semis to come out of nowhere.”
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is still investigating the cause of the crash. They’re waiting on the autopsy.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.