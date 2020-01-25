1 dead, several injured in charter bus crash carrying CovCath students

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky (FOX19) - Campbell County police say one person died and several others were hurt following a crash between a charter bus and a car Saturday morning.
A Gold Shield Transportation charter bus and a car collided at the intersection of AA Highway and California Crossroads around 7 a.m., police said.
The driver of the car was killed.
Authorities say the charter bus was carrying Covington Catholic students who were coming back from the March for Life in Washington, D.C.
A source tells FOX19 NOW that one student had a bloody nose and a couple of chaperones had bumps and bruises.
Ricky Lynn drove past the scene as he was taking a friend to the airport. He says it appeared as though the car may have been in the wrong lane.
“I glanced over and looked and all I’d seen was headlights. I was able to get out of the way and I looked back to make sure everything was okay. I didn’t see anything happen, so I kept going,” Lynn. said.
Lynn says it was not until he was coming back from the airport when he saw the crash.
“It’s pretty bad this morning. The weather’s bad. It’s one of those things we try not to get ourselves into.” said Lynn.
“This morning, a bus carrying students and chaperones home from the March for Life in Washington, D.C. was involved in an accident," Communications Director of the Diocese of Covington, Laura Keener, said. "EMT personnel and the Campbell County police have been at the scene and are handling the matter. Please join us in praying for everyone involved in this accident.”
Covington Catholic High School said in a Facebook post Saturday, “God is our refuge and strength. Thank you for prayers for our school and community.”
An employee from Gold Shield Transportation says the bus driver was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.
The AA Highway was closed for hours in both directions.
Officers are still investigating.
