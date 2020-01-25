Fatal Floyd County fire under investigation, 2nd deadly fire in county in a week

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – At least one person was found dead after a house caught on fire in Floyd County.
The fire was reported in the 700 block of Mills Lane Friday morning, according to Lafayette Township Fire Protection District spokesman Ryan Houchen.
Four fire departments, Lafayette Township, New Chapel Fire Company, Georgetown Township Fire Protection District and Greenville Township Fire Protection District, helped to put out the flames.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
One of the many crews on scene, Lafayette Township Fire, is dealing with not one but two deadly fires in just a week's time.
“They’re tired and they are mourning for the family,” Sergeant Ryan Houchen said. “When you can’t save someone, it can be disheartening.”
Last week, Cynthia Schuler, 65, died after she was pulled from her burning home in Floyds Knobs.
Houchen says this is rare for his department and it’s something they don’t take lightly.
“It does weigh on you, what could you have done better, what could you have done differently,” Houchen said.
He said they talk through it all and try to be as open as possible when it comes to mental health after seeing what they see. The chief also set up a free counseling program.
“We rely on each other as well,” Houchen said. “We support each other and we talk about what has happened and none of us downplay the seriousness of what happens.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.