First woman to lead Louisville Metro Chamber of Commerce shares excitement for the job

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The new leader of Greater Louisville, Inc. is unlike any of her predecessors.
The person leading the Metro Chamber of Commerce is a woman for the first time in its 157-year history, and Sarah Davasher-Wisdom is proud of her new role as president and CEO.
She’s replacing Kent Oyler and shared with WAVE 3 News her delight to take on the job in today’s evolving business world.
“I think it’s very exciting,” Davasher-Wisdom said. “It comes at a time the business community itself is becoming more diverse. So, it’s very appropriate that GLI becomes more diverse.”
She said the biggest issue and main point for her now is to attract more talent to Louisville and to retain talented professionals in the area.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.