Floyd County Judge Susan Orth not seeking re-election

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Following the end of the year, Floyd County’s first female judge has decided to retire and will not seek re-election.
According to our partners at the News & Tribune, Judge Susan Orth has said the time is right to retire. Her daughter, Brandy, will graduate from law school, and Orth said she wishes to spend more time with her husband Terry and her family.
Orth worked as an attorney in the prosecutor’s office in the City-County building in New Albany for fifteen years before becoming the judge of Superior Court 1 in 2004.
Since Thursday, no other candidates have filed to run for the position. Candidates can file until February 7. A democratic candidate to take Orth’s place is expected to make it onto the ballot in time for the May primary.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.