Food truck stolen in Germantown neighborhood, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another food truck has been stolen, according to a local business’ Facebook post. Now they are looking for any help in finding the truck and catching those involved in stealing it.
Zoom Zoom Yum, a Turkish cuisine food truck located on Barret Avenue, was reported stolen by the owners on Facebook Friday night.
The business posted that the truck was stolen from South Preston Street and they have filed a police report with Louisville Metro Police. There have been no other updates so far.
Back on January 7, another local food truck had been stolen. The 502 Cafe posted pictures of their missing food truck on Facebook that morning and was found later that afternoon by Shively Police. The business thanked everyone that shared their original post on tips that helped find the truck.
Anyone with any information on the location of the food truck is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
