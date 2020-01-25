Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — T.J. Warren scored 21 of his 33 points in the first half, Doug McDermott made four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and the Indiana Pacers beat the Golden State Warriors 129-118. McDermott matched his season high with 24 points as the Pacers won their seventh in eight games. Domantas Sabonis added 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, while T.J. McConnell and Aaron Holiday scored 12 apiece. D’Angelo Russell had 37 points for Golden State. The Warriors lost for the 13th time in 14 games and fell to an NBA-worst 10-37.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kamar Baldwin scored 19 of his 31 points in the final eight minutes as No. 13 Butler rallied to beat Marquette 89-85 in overtime. The Bulldogs trailed by six with less than 2 1/2 minutes left in regulation but Baldwin scored nine straight to force the extra session. He added 10 more in overtime to help Butler end a three-game losing streak. Markus Howard scored 26 points and Sacar Anim had 22 points for the Golden Eagles. Marquette's three-game winning streak also came to an end.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Perfect at home and flawed on the road, No. 17 Maryland hopes it's found the solution to a weakness that has afflicted several Big Ten contenders. The Terrapins trailed last-place Northwestern by 14 at halftime Tuesday before rallying to win their first away game of the season. Whether that was the beginning of a trend will likely be determined Sunday, when Maryland takes on host Indiana. The Terrapins are 11-0 at home and 1-4 on the road, but that's how it is in the Big Ten, where only one team — Iowa at 3-2 — has a winning road record.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Isaiah Thompson scored 14 points and Purdue responded to coach Matt Painter challenging his players’ toughness with one of the season’s best efforts in a 70-51 home rout of Wisconsin. The Boilermakers (11-9, 4-5 Big Ten) improved to 41-4 lifetime at home against the Badgers (12-8, 5-4). Sasha Stefanovic added 12 points and Purdue had seven scorers contributing at least five points. Purdue also limited the Badgers to their second-lowest point total of the season. The home team dominated on the boards, 42-16, which included 16 offensive rebounds. Evan Boudreaux had a game-high 13.