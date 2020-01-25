Kentucky police department launches new app for non-emergencies

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky police department is launching a new tool to work with citizens. Using an app called Relay, residents in Georgetown, Kentucky are given more access to officers.
The smartphone app allows folks to report non-emergency situations. Officers can see the report immediately through the laptop in their cruiser.
The incident is then dispatched to closest officer who is free to look into it. Whoever sent the report can then track the officer in real time.
After it’s resolved, the officer can communicate directly with the person who sent in the report and explain what happened.
Georgetown Police says the app was launched to encourage people to keep reporting issues when they otherwise wouldn't.
“Things that before we’d hear from citizens, ‘well, we didn’t want to bother you guys or we didn’t think that much about it,’” Georgetown Assistant Chief Robert Swanigan said. “The app, they can report it quickly.”
The Relay app is a faster alternative to social media, which is not as closely monitored due to a small staff of people who check the sites in Georgetown. The department is doing a trial run of the app right now. When that ends, the department will decide whether they want to move forward with the program.
Police advise you still need to call 911 for an emergency. Relay is available through the App Store and Google Play when you search “relay safety".
The Relay app started in Fishers, IN and is used by the police department there and several others around the country.
