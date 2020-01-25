Kentucky State Police looking for suspect in vandalism case in Pendleton

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are trying to identify a person caught on camera that investigators believe is a suspect in a vandalism and criminal mischief case in Henry County.
KSP said in a release that on January 9th at around 6:41 p.m., an unidentified individual broke windows of several businesses in the Pendleton community.
A fireworks store and The Bedford Bank on Highway 153 were listed as two of the businesses that had their windows shattered. Surveillance cameras captured the image of the man believed to be a suspect in the case.
The individual is seen wearing what appears to be a green hooded sweatshirt, gray jogging pants with a white-outlined black stripe running down the outside length of their leg, and light-colored shoes.
Anyone with any information in the case or who can recognize the individual is asked to call Trooper Samu with Kentucky State Police Post 5 at (502) 532-6363.
