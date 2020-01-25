Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — For Pete Buttigieg, an appearance before a gathering of the nation's mayors was a home game. The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was cheered by his former peers Thursday in Washington as he sought to generate goodwill and electoral support for his Democratic presidential bid. Critics have derided the 38-year-old for having a limited resume, topped by his eight years running a city of about 100,000. But at a time when many of his leading rivals are members of a gridlocked U.S. Senate, Buttigieg is trying to turn that into a strength. He's also championed his candidacy as a symbol of generational change.