Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-BOY-AND-FATHER-SHOT-WRESTLING
Indiana boy dies after being shot wrestling with dad
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A 4-year-old Indiana boy who was mistakenly shot when his father's gun fell and discharged while the two were play-wrestling has died, authorities said. Tripp Shaw died from his wounds Thursday at an Indianapolis hospital, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said. The boy's 36-year-old father had the gun concealed near the small of his back when it fell and fired a shot that struck him and his son in the head on Sunday. WISH-TV reported Friday that the father is being treated at an Indianapolis hospital and is expected to recover. His name hasn't been released.
INDIANA CASINO INVESTIGATION
Company planning new Indiana casino faces investigation
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Gaming Commission is investigating the company that owns two casinos along Lake Michigan and is seeking to open a new Terre Haute casino after a political consultant pleaded guilty to federal charges of illegally funneling campaign contributions for an Indianapolis-based company. The commission said Friday the case involving executives of Spectacle Entertainment prompted it to cancel the Feb. 7 meeting that was set to consider granting it the Terre Haute casino license. Spectacle's general counsel, John Keeler, didn’t immediately return telephone and email messages from The Associated Press seeking comment. The federal charges involve more than $15,000 in illegal corporate contributions to an Indiana congressional candidate in 2015.
BALL STATE-PROFESSOR OVERREACTS
Student: Response to professor who called police not enough
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A black college student in Indiana is disappointed that his university is not acknowledging that a professor discriminated against him when he called the police on the student for refusing to change seats in class. Ball State University marketing professor Shaheen Borna called the police on student Sultan "Mufasa" Benson for declining to change seats in class on Tuesday. University President Geoffrey S. Mearns said Thursday that Borna committed “a gross error of judgment” and had “an unwarranted overreaction." But Benson, who's black, believes that if he hadn't been calm during the situation, he could've been hurt or killed by the police.
NOTRE DAME-STUDENT DEATH
Body of missing Notre Dame student recovered from lake
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The body of a missing University of Notre Dame student has been recovered from a lake on the South Bend campus. University President Rev. John Jenkins says the body of 21-year-old senior Annrose Jerry was found in St. Mary's Lake on Friday. he St. Joseph County Coroner's Office says the body had no signs of external trauma. The recovery came one day after Notre Dame police issued a statewide Sliver Alert for Jerry. She lived on campus and had not been seen since Tuesday night. Jenkins says in a statement, “We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Annrose.”
TRENCH RESCUE
Firefighters rescue 2 workers from central Indiana trench
ARCADIA, Ind. (AP) — Firefighters rescued two workers after they became trapped in a central Indiana trench. Jackson Township Fire Chief Jeff Muszar says firefighters found the workers trapped from the waist down in a trench just before 6 p.m. Thursday in the Hamilton County town of Arcadia, about 25 miles north of Indianapolis. Muszar says both workers were pulled from the trench by 8 p.m. One of the workers was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis via medical helicopter, where Muszar tells the Indianapolis Star he was listed in stable condition. The other worker refused treatment. It's not çlear what the workers were doing.
LAKE MICHIGAN-DEMOLITION
Family destroys Lake Michigan home before nature gets it
GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The owners of a home along Lake Michigan decided to demolish it before nature did the job in western Michigan. Relentless waves and high water have scoured the lakeshore, destroying or threatening properties that have been in families for generations. Helen Curtis-Foster and family members decided to bring their house down in Allegan County's Ganges Township, between Saugatuck and South Haven. The house was just feet away from the edge of a collapsing dune. Curtis-Foster says “we were in the fight against time.” She says, “It's a sad thing.”
PUERTO RICO-CRUISE SHIP DEATH
Girl's family: 'Impossible' to lean from cruise ship window
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The parents of an Indiana girl who fell to her death from the open window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico say it was “physically impossible” for the child’s grandfather to lean out of that window, as the cruise line has alleged, just before the toddler slipped from his hands. The parents of Chloe Wiegand also accuse Royal Caribbean Cruises of releasing deceptive surveillance images and allege in their preliminary response filed Wednesday in federal court in Miami that the cruise line lied in its recent motion seeking the dismissal of the family’s lawsuit against the company.
ELECTION 2020-BUTTIGIEG-MAYORS
Buttigieg seeks validation from gathering of mayoral peers
WASHINGTON (AP) — For Pete Buttigieg, an appearance before a gathering of the nation's mayors was a home game. The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was cheered by his former peers Thursday in Washington as he sought to generate goodwill and electoral support for his Democratic presidential bid. Critics have derided the 38-year-old for having a limited resume, topped by his eight years running a city of about 100,000. But at a time when many of his leading rivals are members of a gridlocked U.S. Senate, Buttigieg is trying to turn that into a strength. He's also championed his candidacy as a symbol of generational change.