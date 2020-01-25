LMPD hoping surveillance images lead to New Year’s Eve stabbing suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police investigators believe surveillance images of a car could lead them to the person involved in a New Year’s Eve stabbing downtown.
LMPD reports the stabbing happened not long after the ball dropped at the Bourbon Hall on West Jefferson Street.
Investigators believe a red Dodge Charger seen in surveillance images may be the suspect's car. The car has a unique glass roof.
The suspect is described as a black man, between five feet six and five feet eight inches tall, with a stocky build and curly hair.
If you have any information, call LMPD. Anonymous tips can be called in at (502) 574-LMPD.
