LMPD hoping surveillance images lead to New Year’s Eve stabbing suspect
LMPD released this surveillance image which shows a car they believe could be connected to a stabbing suspect. (Source: LMPD)
By Shellie Sylvestri | January 24, 2020 at 7:42 PM EST - Updated January 24 at 7:42 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police investigators believe surveillance images of a car could lead them to the person involved in a New Year’s Eve stabbing downtown.

LMPD reports the stabbing happened not long after the ball dropped at the Bourbon Hall on West Jefferson Street.

Investigators believe a red Dodge Charger seen in surveillance images may be the suspect's car. The car has a unique glass roof.

The suspect is described as a black man, between five feet six and five feet eight inches tall, with a stocky build and curly hair.

If you have any information, call LMPD. Anonymous tips can be called in at (502) 574-LMPD.

