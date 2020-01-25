Louisville Zoo hosting job fair Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you or someone you know is looking for a new job, the Louisville Zoo is hosting a job fair Saturday looking to fill a number of positions.
From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Zoo’s Gheens Room, the Louisville Zoo is searching for qualified candidates to fill seasonal positions in various departments including Admissions, Educations, Guest Services, Horticulture, Membership and more. All candidates will receive training for the position.
Hourly rates vary from position to position, starting from $10.10 an hour. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age, outgoing and highly motivated, and able to work a variable schedule that includes nights and weekends. Some positions require applicants to be 18 years old and possessing a valid driver’s license.
Seasonal Zoo employees will earn free Zoo admission while they are employed, discounts to the gift shop and food concessions with their Zoo ID, and free parking or free TARC rides to work.
Full-time and part-time vacant positions will also be posted weekly on the Louisville Government website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.