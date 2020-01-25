Meyzeek Middle School transforms gym for student-run health fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville’s Meyzeek Middle School held a health fair Friday night, and the entire event was run by students.
Ahead of the fair, students had been shadowing local medical professionals to learn more about a topic of their choice.
One student, Grace Parr, was diagnosed with diabetes at age 9. As part of her health fair project, she learned how insulin impacts the human body.
She shared her newfound knowledge with others at Friday’s event.
“What lives will I impact by showing today? Some people probably will have that, and think, 'Oh, I didn’t know that. I can use that in my life,’” Parr told WAVE 3 News. “Or they will, even if they don’t have it, they’ll come away with knowing if someone has something going on, they’ll know what to do, and I think that’s very important.”
Meyzeek students put on a health fair each year.
