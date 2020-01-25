Olive Garden patron sues chain following deadly shooting at Outer Loop location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is suing Olive Garden a year after a deadly shooting at the chain’s Outer Loop location.
Jose Munoz was shot and killed inside the restaurant next to Jefferson Mall in February.
The lawsuit claims when Angie Cann heard gunshots and started running, the emergency door was jammed and wouldn’t open.
Cann said that caused her to fall on the ground and hurt her knees.
When the shooting happened, witnesses told police and the fire marshal the wooden emergency door was jammed shut.
The accused killer, Devone Briggs, is expected to face trial this year.
