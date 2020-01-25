Pilot arrested at Louisville airport on child exploitation charges appears in court

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A New Albany pilot is being held on a $100,000 bond in Floyd County after being arrested at Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville one week ago.
The News and Tribune reports Robert Brown is being held in the Floyd County Jail on two felony child exploitation charges.
In court on Friday, Brown pleaded not guilty and agreed to surrender his passport which is in luggage that is still in the custody of airport police.
The state of Indiana has filed for a search warrant to search the suitcase.
Brown will be in court again on Jan. 28. His pretrial conference is scheduled for Feb. 27 with a jury trial set for May 25.
