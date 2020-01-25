Rival JCPS schools battle it out in video gaming tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two rival JCPS schools went controller to controller in a video gaming championship Friday night.
Teams from Central High School and the Academy at Shawnee went head to head at the Presbyterian Community Center in Smoketown.
Matt Bulka, the tournament coordinator, told WAVE 3 News for teams to succeed together, players must have excellent communication skills.
“Nobody really plays video games by themselves anymore,” Bulka said. “People are constantly communicating to other people, playing with their friends, and in a game like League of Legends, there’s 150 characters. There’s 300 plus items. There’s millions and millions of combinations and things you have to think about to outplay, outsmart and out-communicate your opponent.”
Central High School took home the trophy at the tournament.
Another district-wide tournament is scheduled for May. Thirteen schools are registered to compete, but organizers are hoping to get that number up to 20.
