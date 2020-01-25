Update: Police release more details about shooting at Prestonsburg Big Lots

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Updated, 1/24
Prestonsburg Police released more information about an accidental shooting near Big Lots Thursday.
Friday, police said David Payton, 35, of Lexington was airlifted from Prestonsburg to a West Virginia trauma center. He is now stable and is being treated for a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Officers said Payton was employed as a messenger for GuardaWorld armored car service and was making a drop off at Big Lots.
"His weapon became lodged between himself and items he was carrying," said PPD detective Ross Shurtleff. "While it was lodged between him and those items he was carrying, the firearm discharged- striking him in the abdomen."
Video footage confirmed it was an accidental, self-inflicted shooting. All parties involved have cooperated with Prestonsburg Police.
Original Story, 1/23
Police are on the scene of an accidental shooting near the Big Lots in Prestonsburg.
Police said a contracted employee of Big Lots was injured, though they could not release the extent of the injuries.
Officers stressed that there was no cause for concern or danger to the public.
Police have not released how the accidental shooting happened yet.
