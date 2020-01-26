Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Gene Corrigan, the former NCAA president who also helped change the look of college sports as Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner and Notre Dame and Virginia athletic director, died early Saturday. He was 91. The ACC said Saturday that Corrigan died “peacefully overnight surrounded by his family” in Charlottesville, Virginia. Corrigan was the ACC’s third full-time commissioner, serving from September 1987 until retiring in December 1996.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Wyatt Wilkes scored 19 points and No. 5 Florida State held off Notre Dame 85-84 for its 10th straight victory. Wilkes drilled 5 of 6 from 3-point range and the Seminoles made 12 of 18 from beyond the arc. Florida State missed its last nine shots from the floor and Notre Dame nearly took advantage. The Fighting Irish had a few chances in the final moments, including Rex Pflueger’s desperation 3-pointer that fell short at the buzzer.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Jake LaRavia had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Indiana State extended its home winning streak to eight games, defeating Bradley 61-53. Ari Boya led the Braves with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Dallas Morgan scored 21 points as Central Michigan defeated Ball State 71-66 on Saturday. Tahjai Teague had 17 points, a career-high 18 rebounds and five blocks for Ball State. David DiLeo had 14 points for Central Michigan. Kevin McKay added 13 points and nine rebounds. Rob Montgomery had 11 points. Luke Bumbalough added 13 points and Jarron Coleman had 12 points, six rebounds, seven turnovers and one assist for the Cardinals.