4 injured in wrong-way collision on I-64 East

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four people were injured Sunday morning in a wrong-way collision on Interstate 64.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff confirmed that at 3:25 a.m. Sunday, a male driver that was travelling the wrong way on I-64 East to I-264 East collided head on with another vehicle that was travelling the correct way.
The male driver traveling the wrong way was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The three occupants of the other vehicle were also transported with non-life threatening injuries.
No other details were given at this time.
The investigation is ongoing by the LMPD traffic unit.
