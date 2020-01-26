4 injured in wrong-way collision on I-64 East

Four people were injured Sunday morning in a wrong-way collision on Interstate 64. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt | January 26, 2020 at 8:26 AM EST - Updated January 26 at 8:57 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four people were injured Sunday morning in a wrong-way collision on Interstate 64.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff confirmed that at 3:25 a.m. Sunday, a male driver that was travelling the wrong way on I-64 East to I-264 East collided head on with another vehicle that was travelling the correct way.

The male driver traveling the wrong way was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The three occupants of the other vehicle were also transported with non-life threatening injuries.

No other details were given at this time.

The investigation is ongoing by the LMPD traffic unit.

