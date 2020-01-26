Perry’s Career High 19 Propels Cards in Blowout of Clemson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Junior guard, Darius Perry scored the game’s first five points and stayed hot as #6 U of L blows out Clemson 80-62 to pick up their sixth straight win.
In the first half the two teams were matching each other shot for shot until the Cards exploded for a 20-0 run that pretty much sealed the game. U of L blistered the nets, shooting 65% in that first half as they carried a 47-26 lead into halftime. Clemson star center, Aamir Simms was held scoreless in the half. Jordan Nwora and Samuell Williamson each scored 10 points.
U of L’s hot shooting cooled off in the second half, but the Tigers couldn’t capitalize. For the game, Clemson shot 34% from the field, including 11-38 from three. While his teammates cooled off, Perry did not. He finished the game with a career high 19 points, 7-12 shooting, and 5-6 three pointers. Williamson chipped in 14 points off the bench, and freshman, David Johnson scored eight points and dished out six assists.
The Cards are next in action on Wednesday night at Boston College.
