Quickley, Richards Lead #15 Kentucky to Overtime Victory at #18 Texas Tech

In the OT, the Cats built a six point lead after Nate Sestina buried a three pointer with just over three minutes remaining. But once again, Texas Tech fought back to tie the game. Tied at 74 with :13 left, Red Raider forward, Terrance Shannon missed the go ahead shot, and UK’s Richards was fouled on the rebound. Richards would calmly drain both free throw attempts to give Kentucky a two point lead. One last chance to send the game to double overtime for Texas Tech, but Hagans pokes the ball away from Davide Moretti, and it goes out of bounds off Moretti. Kentucky wins 76-74. Richards led all scorers with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Quickley chipped in 21 points, including four three pointers.