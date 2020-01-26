Six people arrested after drug bust in Jennings County

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A traffic stop leads to an arrest for six people in Jennings County after finding drugs inside the vehicle and a separate residence.
The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said that on January 24 at around 6:24 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated near the Sand Creek Township for an expired vehicle registration.
The officer made contact with the driver, 51-year-old Rodney Meade of North Vernon, and passenger 42-year-old Heather Cheesebrew of North Vernon. The officer called a K9 officer to assist after becoming suspicious of illegal activity. The K9 officer searched the vehicle and found more than an ounce of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other drug paraphernalia.
Both suspects were taken into custody.
Upon further investigation, the Jennings County Narcotics team and SWAT headed to an address in Spencer Township on a search warrant. Deputies found methamphetamine and various drug paraphernalia inside the home. Two North Vernon residents, 23-year-old Michael Redkey and 49-year-old Richard Jackson were taken into custody.
Two other residents at the scene were taken into custody, 39-year-old Joel Shands of Seymour and 43-year-old Tony Taylor of Seymour. Officers also found a stolen box trailer at the residence that had been reported stolen from a North Vernon business in November 2019.
All suspects have been booked at the Jennings County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.