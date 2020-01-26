Suspect arrested in connection to shooting at Bowling Green O’Charley’s that killed two people

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bowling Green Police Department has made in arrest in the case of a shooting Friday night in an O’Charley’s parking lot that killed two people.
Terry A. Stice, 44, from Bowling Green has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Police report that at 10:04 p.m. on Friday night, they received calls of shots fired in the parking lot of 2717 Scottsville Road. Once on scene, they found Elijsha Taylor, 21, and Michael Russell, 40, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene. Russell was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. On Saturday morning, police confirmed that Russell had died from his injuries.
Detectives determined that Taylor and Russell were in a physical altercation and Taylor shot Russell. When Stice saw the incident, he fired numerous rounds at Taylor, striking and killing him.
Another involved party hit Stice with a vehicle after this and then fled the scene. Stice fired shots at the vehicle as it attempted to exit the parking lot.
Stice has been lodged in Warren County Regional Jail. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
