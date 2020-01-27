Actors Theatre of Louisville announces layoffs due to restructuring

“We aim to create a 21st-century theatre that prioritizes the preservation of the quality of artistic programming, both the quality of our artistic programming and the health and wellness of the staff and artists,” Robery Barry Fleming, Executive Artistic Director of Actors Theatre said. “I am confident in this team’s ability to continue the proud legacy of Actors Theatre and truly fulfill the principles of our mission of unlocking human potential, building community, and enriching the quality of life in Kentuckiana and beyond.”