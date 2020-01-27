Actors Theatre of Louisville announces layoffs due to restructuring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Actors Theatre of Louisville announced that nine full-time positions are being eliminated due to an “organizational restructuring”.
A release obtained by WAVE 3 News said that in order to remain financially stable, the administrative and operational staff had to be reorganized and responsibilities re-assigned.
“We aim to create a 21st-century theatre that prioritizes the preservation of the quality of artistic programming, both the quality of our artistic programming and the health and wellness of the staff and artists,” Robery Barry Fleming, Executive Artistic Director of Actors Theatre said. “I am confident in this team’s ability to continue the proud legacy of Actors Theatre and truly fulfill the principles of our mission of unlocking human potential, building community, and enriching the quality of life in Kentuckiana and beyond.”
There have been no details on the positions cut from the restructuring.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.