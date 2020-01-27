Additional security at Eastern High School following threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Additional security will be at a Jefferson County Public School following a threat that was made online.
The threat was made against Eastern High School on Sunday evening.
Eastern High School principal Lana Kaelin sent a letter home to parents and guardians about the incident and said an individual who does not currently attend the school made the post and has been located.
JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy said no charges have been filed at this time.
