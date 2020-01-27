Additional security at Eastern High School following threat

Additional security at Eastern High School following threat
The dress controversy at Eastern High School over the weekend is already making national headlines. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson | January 27, 2020 at 8:22 AM EST - Updated January 27 at 8:22 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Additional security will be at a Jefferson County Public School following a threat that was made online.

The threat was made against Eastern High School on Sunday evening.

Eastern High School principal Lana Kaelin sent a letter home to parents and guardians about the incident and said an individual who does not currently attend the school made the post and has been located.

JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy said no charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.