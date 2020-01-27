Bomb squad called to La Grange after suspicious bag found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Bomb Squad was called to Oldham County’s Courthouse after a suspicious package was found.
La Grange Police say a woman spotted a black bag as she was passing by the courthouse just after 6 Sunday night. The bag had wires sticking out of the top of it and was sitting next to a bench by the front door. La Grange and Oldham County Police called in the LMPD bomb squad to x-ray the bag. After the inspection, the bag turned out to be a bag of construction sand fastened with a wire.
People on the scene said it was initially a concern because of the recent controversy surrounding the construction of a new courthouse.
“It has been a subject of public controversy and opinion in the past few weeks,” said LaGrange Chief Greg Collett. “Any time there is a suspicious device, you are going to take into consideration all factors that may come into play, that’s why we felt it was best to utilize what resources we have.”
Collett said no one had to be evacuated. Only one restaurant nearby on Main Street was open at the time and they closed early as a precaution.
