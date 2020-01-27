2020 Census office needs workers in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2020 census is quickly approaching and they need help working in all local neighborhoods.
The official census will be April 1, but there's still a lot of work to be done.
The census collects data about where you live, so it can direct funds or appropriations toward where you drive or where your kids go to school.
City leaders are urging people from all areas of the city to make sure they take part in this year’s census.
"If you're from a part of the community where you feel like you're underserved, probably you feel that way because, there's lack of funds coming to that area,” Mayor Greg Fischer said, “so there's nothing more important for us than to have a complete count."
The census will be available online for the first time, and over the phone in over 50 languages.
In the spirit of rivalry, there could be a little bourbon on the line over who has the better turnout between Louisville and Lexington.
"When it comes to competition we're always up for that,” Fischer said.
The census is looking for 40,000 workers across the state of Kentucky an 16,000 in Louisville and surrounding areas.
If you’d like to apply for one of these jobs you can apply at 2020census.gov/jobs.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.