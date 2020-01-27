FORECAST: Clouds increase, seasonal temperatures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Low clouds will increase from north to south as the day progresses. Temperatures will vary from north to south. Southern Indiana will struggle to get to 40 while areas south of Louisville reach the mid to upper 40s.
A mostly cloudy sky Tonight will keep temperatures from dropping a lot. Lows will be in the low to mid-30s. The clouds aren’t going anywhere on Tuesday thanks to low-level moisture. A few sprinkles or snow flurries will be possible. High temperatures in most spots won’t get out of the 30s.
Clouds linger Tuesday night as temperatures return to the low to mid-30s.
The clouds remain stubborn through the rest of the workweek as highs hover in the upper 30s and low 40s.
