FORECAST: Clouds increase today; slight morning rain chance south

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Areas along and south of the Parkways will see spotty showers this morning. Clouds overtake the region throughout the day as highs top out in the low to mid-40s.
Clouds will limit the temperature drop tonight.
Lows will slide into the 30s across the region. Tuesday features clouds thanks to consistent low-level moisture. Highs tomorrow will be limited to the upper 30s and low 40s. Clouds linger Tuesday night as temperatures return to the 30s.
The clouds remain stubborn through the rest of the workweek as highs hover in the upper 30s and low 40s.
