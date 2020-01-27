FORECAST: Clouds for most, showers for some

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another quick moving system will move in Tonight keeping the clouds in place, but also bringing a chance of drizzle or light rain. The best chance for that is along and south of the parkways in Kentucky. Lows drop into the low to mid 30s.
A spotty shower or drizzle possible Monday morning, otherwise a mostly cloudy sky will remain through the day. I can’t rule out a few sprinkles during the afternoon. Highs top out in the low 40s. Temperatures won’t drop much Monday night thanks to clouds in place. Expect lows in the low 30s.
The low level moisture will keep clouds in place on Tuesday and potentially some patchy drizzle or flurries. The clouds will limit highs to the upper 30s for most locations.
