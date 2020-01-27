FORECAST: Cloudy but cold

- Increasing clouds but dry for now
- Scattered rain/snow chance late Wednesday into Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect cloudy skies overnight with morning lows early Tuesday near freezing in the city and into the 20s for some of our suburbs. Clouds hang tough on Tuesday with low-level moisture trapped across WAVE Country. This will also keep temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday night too.
Lows falling into the lower 30s on Wednesday. It will be another cloudy day. Expect highs in the low 40s.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.