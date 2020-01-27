FORECAST: More clouds in the days ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect a mostly cloudy sky overnight with some partial clearing toward morning. A few spotty showers are possible in our far southern counties, but most will stay dry. Lows drop into the low to mid 30s.
A spotty shower or drizzle possible very early Monday morning, otherwise a mostly cloudy sky will remain through the day. I can’t rule out a few sprinkles during the afternoon. Highs top out in the low to mid 40s. Temperatures won’t drop much Monday night thanks to clouds in place. Expect lows in the low 30s.
The low level moisture will keep clouds in place on Tuesday and potentially some patchy drizzle or flurries. The clouds will limit highs to the upper 30s in most locations.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.