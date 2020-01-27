Homeless camp off Lexington Road cleared away by waste management crews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews were seen clearing away a large homeless camp off of Lexington Road Monday.
The camp was located in the greenway close to the intersection of Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive.
Public works employees were seen near the site Monday morning moving equipment left on site and clearing it into garbage cans and trucks.
Sal Melendez with Public Works told WAVE 3 News that the Solid Waste Management Service Division was in charge of carrying out the cleanup. He confirmed that a 21-day notice was given prior to the clear out and that most of the campers at the site had moved out.
Several homeless advocates were on site helping the remaining campers clear away and find new shelter.
