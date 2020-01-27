Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — A one-room schoolhouse where the last lessons were taught in early 1950s has been dismantled after efforts to find a buyer for the small southern Indiana building failed. The Dick School had educated generations of Dubois County residents in rural Jasper from 1892 to 1951. But a few weeks ago, the shed-liked building was dismantled in the city about 40 miles northeast of Evansville. The current owner of the property on which it stood had advertised the old schoolhouse and reached out to the Dubois County Historical Society and others. But The (Jasper) Herald reports in the end, she couldn't find any takers.