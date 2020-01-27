Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FARMERS MARKETS-PROTEST ARREST
Prof arrested amid protest against white nationalism may sue
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana University associate professor arrested last summer while protesting against a farmers’ market vendor alleged to have ties to a white supremacist group has taken a step toward filing a civil lawsuit against the city of Bloomington. Attorneys for Cara Caddoo recently filed a tort claim seeking compensation of at least $500,000. That filing signals that she may sue over her July arrest at the Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market. The Herald-Times reports that Caddoo was arrested on a preliminary charge of misdemeanor trespass after holding a protest sign in front a vendor’s booth. Prosecutors did not charge her in that incident.
CANDIDATE ARRESTED-INDIANA
Indiana lawyer faces DUI charges after announcing candidacy
NEWBURGH, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana attorney has been arrested on drunken driving charges shortly after announcing his candidacy for the state Legislature. Indiana State Police say Charles Richard Martin, who also goes by “Rick,” was arrested Thursday after midnight. The 50-year-old faces misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and was cited for speeding 65 mph in a 45 mph zone, among other things. Martin has held several positions in the Republican Party. On Tuesday the attorney had announced his bid to succeed Republican Rep. Ron Bacon, who's not seeking re-election. Martin didn't return a Sunday message seeking comment.
BIRTH CERTIFICATES-INDIANA
Court rules for gay couple in Indiana birth certificate suit
LAFAYETTE, Ind (AP) — A federal appeals court has sided with a gay married couple who challenged Indiana’s birth records law, arguing that it discriminates against them and their children because birth certificates don’t account for same-sex spouses as parents. The decision from the 7th Circuit Court of the U.S. Court of Appeals on Jan. 17 reaffirmed a lower court’s ruling in a 2015 case filed by Ashlee and Ruby Henderson that required the state to recognize legitimately the couple’s children as their own. Ashlee Henderson tells the Journal & Courier that the court's decision brought her family long-awaited relief.
ONE-ROOM SCHOOLHOUSE RAZED
One-room schoolhouse razed, 69 years after its last lessons
JASPER, Ind. (AP) — A one-room schoolhouse where the last lessons were taught in early 1950s has been dismantled after efforts to find a buyer for the small southern Indiana building failed. The Dick School had educated generations of Dubois County residents in rural Jasper from 1892 to 1951. But a few weeks ago, the shed-liked building was dismantled in the city about 40 miles northeast of Evansville. The current owner of the property on which it stood had advertised the old schoolhouse and reached out to the Dubois County Historical Society and others. But The (Jasper) Herald reports in the end, she couldn't find any takers.
ILLINOIS ABORTIONS
Abortions in Illinois increased about 7% in 1 year
CHICAGO (AP) — New figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health show the number of abortions performed in the state increased about 7% from 2017 to 2018. The increase mostly came from Illinois residents who were seeking the procedure. The Chicago Tribune reports that many abortion opponents link the increase to a state law that went into effect in 2018 expanding taxpayer-subsidized abortions. The law allows state health insurance and Medicaid coverage for abortions. It also made sure that abortions remain legal. Abortion-rights supporters, however, say there's no way to know how the law affected the overall numbers.
INDIANA MICHIGAN POWER-RATE HIKE
Michigan regulators approve smaller utility rate increase
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Michigan regulators have approved a rate increase for Indiana Michigan Power, though one significantly smaller than initially sought by the utility. The Michigan Public Service Commission approved an agreement Thursday allowing the Fort Wayne-based company to boost its Michigan customers' rates by a total of $36.4 million annually. That's about 38 percent lower than the proposed $58.5 million increase. Regulators say a customer who uses 500 kilowatt hours of electricity a month will see an increase of $12.14, or about 15 percent. The utility agreed not to change base rates until at least 2023. Indiana Michigan Power says the increase allows it to make significant investments. The new rates take effect Feb. 1.
CAR CRASH-CHARGES
3 Indiana teens charged in fatal rollover accident
Three Anderson teens have been charged for their alleged roles in a crash last weekend that killed a 19-year-old Ball State University student. Anderson police say the three teens and Sophie Robbins were apparently driving around the community at a high rate of speed engaging in what witnesses called “typical horesplay” when a rock crashed into the windshield of Robbins' vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway and roll over several times. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Alex Lozano, Keandre Williams and Javion Wright were charged with felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident and other charges.
HOMELESS MAN'S DEATH-WAITING LIST
Homeless man who died was close to receiving housing help
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — An advocate for the homeless says a man who was found dead under a northern Indiana bridge was near the top of the list to receive permanent government-funded housing or a voucher to rent a private apartment or house. The South Bend Tribune reports that the St. Joseph County Coroner’s office has ruled that 57-year-old Darrell Bradberry died from dysrhythmia, or an abnormal heart rhythm, caused by hypothermia. Bradberry is the second homeless man to die of the cold in South Bend in less than a month. Forty-four-year-old Anthony Young died of hypothermia in December.