Make-A-Wish sending Louisville teen to Super Bowl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, one local teenager’s dream will become reality as Make-A-Wish Kentucky is sending him to Florida for the big game.
Make-A-Wish released a statement saying that Caleb, 16, will be joining 18 other wish recipients from around the US and Canada in heading to Super Bowl LIV.
Caleb, a student at Male High School, has been battling lymphoma since he was a freshman. Now as a junior, he is entering remission. As a football player himself, his wish was to go to see the Super Bowl live.
“Wishes allow children with critical illnesses to turn their attention from the challenges of today to the possibilities of tomorrow,” Kim Hales, Sr. Regional Director of Development with Make-A-Wish Kentucky said. “We hope that by having his wish come true, Caleb will return from Florida with the physical and emotional strength needed to face whatever challenges come his way.”
The family will be treated to a welcome reception at Dave & Busters on Thursday before heading off to Miami.
Once there, Caleb will receive a private, behind the scenes tour of the Hard Rock Stadium, spend some time with past and present NFL players, and get red carpet access to the NFL Honors event, all leading up to seeing the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off in the Super Bowl live.
