Man accused of trying to stab officer with scissors

Man accused of trying to stab officer with scissors
Ronnie Jones (Source: LMDC)
By Sarah Jackson | January 27, 2020 at 12:56 PM EST - Updated January 27 at 12:56 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is accused of trying to stab an officer with a pair of scissors.

Ronnie Jones, 47, attempted to leave the Kroger, located at 3165 South Second Street, without paying around 6 p.m. on Jan. 24, according to an arrest slip.

When an officer tried to stop him, police said Jones pulled a pair of scissors out of his pocket and attempted to stab the officer.

The officer stepped back and Jones ran before he was stopped shortly after.

A total of $216.36 in store merchandise was recovered.

Jones was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with robbery and fleeing and evading.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.