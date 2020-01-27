Man accused of trying to stab officer with scissors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is accused of trying to stab an officer with a pair of scissors.
Ronnie Jones, 47, attempted to leave the Kroger, located at 3165 South Second Street, without paying around 6 p.m. on Jan. 24, according to an arrest slip.
When an officer tried to stop him, police said Jones pulled a pair of scissors out of his pocket and attempted to stab the officer.
The officer stepped back and Jones ran before he was stopped shortly after.
A total of $216.36 in store merchandise was recovered.
Jones was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with robbery and fleeing and evading.
