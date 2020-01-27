Man accused of violent assaults against ex-girlfriend arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man wanted for assaulting a woman he once dated is now under arrest.
The assaults happened December 15, according to arrest reports. The victim said she was at work at the Taco Bell at 9102 Taylorsville Road, when Jashawn Crook, 25, of Louisville, confronted her in the parking lot and tried to force her into his car.
When the woman walked toward Taylorsville Road, she told police Crook came up behind her, punched her in the head before placing his arm around her neck and choking her. The victim told officers Crook slammed her to the ground, took her keys by force and drove off with her car.
When the woman later arrived at her apartment, she found Crook and a friend of his sitting in the living room. The reports say Crook and the victim got into another argument and physical altercation during which Crook destroyed some of her property. The victim also said Crook prevented her from leaving the apartment.
Crook was arrested January 25 on charges of robbery, strangulation, burglary, unlawful imprisonment, assault domestic violence and criminal mischief. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $75,000 cash bond.
