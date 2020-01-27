Man arrested in shooting during Facebook Marketplace sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in the shooting of a man who was shot during the sale of electronic equipment.
The shooting happened August 13, 2019 when the victim met a man who was interested in purchasing a cell phone the victim has listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
PREVIOUS STORY: Man wounded in shooting drives to fire station for help
When the men arrived in the 1500 block of W. jefferson for the sale, the victim said the interested buyer, Jaheim Shikeith Shepard, 18, of Louisville, pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s property before firing a shot and hitting him in the groin.
The victim managed to reach his car and drive himself the Louisville Fire Department station at 12th and Jefferson to get help. He was taken by Metro EMS to University of Louisville Hospital where he underwent surgery.
Shepard was arrested by Louisville Metro police in January 26 on a warrant for robbery and assault. he is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $250,000 cash bond.
