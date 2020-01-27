Police investigating shooting on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating after a shooting on Poplar Level Road.
Metrosafe told WAVE 3 News it happened just before 8 Sunday night at 5015 Poplar Level Road. They said there may have been a victim but were unable to confirm if anyone was actually shot.
Multiple teams were on the scene when WAVE 3 arrived. It was in a strip mall area that consisted of a restaurant and a Stop and Go. There were bullet casings found on the scene. One window was smashed out at a building in the area.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.