SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Edition

Fairly quiet week ahead overall with a mid-week system to watch for moisture levels and temperatures. Both being at sensitive levels for a bit of wintry weather Wednesday night into Thursday. This system will be in a weakening state but still enough moisture looks to linger during its passage to watch it. While a rain/snow mix would be a minor issue, freezing drizzle would lead to a bit more of a concern. For now, the risk is low for all accounts but it is the main event this week we are watching.