1 stabbed at restaurant in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating a report of a stabbing in Old Louisville.
The stabbing was reported in the 1400 block of South Brook Street around 8:55 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.
A WAVE 3 News photographer on scene confirmed the stabbing was at the Burger Boy.
The extent of the victim’s injuries has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
