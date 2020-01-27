Tulsa police looking for ‘endangered’ teen with developmental disabilities

(WAVE) – Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma are searching for Aron Sherley, 13.
NBC-affiliate KJRN reports that the teen is described by police as a runaway. He is considered to have developmental disabilities.
Sherley was last seen early Monday morning in Tulsa’s Xyler neighborhood.
He is five feet three inches tall with brown eyes and blonde hair. Police reported he was last seen wearing a red jacket and red shoes.
Call the police immediately if you have any information.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.