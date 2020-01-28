Attorney fees for LMPD’s child sex abuse scandal approaching $500,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Louisville has paid $500,000 to defend the officers being sued in LMPD's child sex abuse scandal, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have discovered.
Part of that money will go to the representation of Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood, two former officers already convicted of sexually abusing children in the Explorer case.
“I want to know who all knew,” one of the alleged victims told WAVE 3 News. “I deserve to know.”
The alleged victim, who WAVE 3 News is not naming, is one of seven suing the city and the police department, claiming they weren’t protected against the officers who sexually abused them. They claim that LMPD Chief Steve Conrad allowed Betts, who was recently convicted in state and federal court, to resign before ever starting a criminal investigation.
“I was more scared than anything,” the alleged victim said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen.”
The federal lawsuit is one of the biggest the city has faced. Some local attorneys told WAVE 3 News the city’s bill could reach $20 million.
“This could bankrupt the city,” Councilwoman Jessica Green said, adding that she believes the lawsuit, and others, are partly to blame for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s tax increase.
But, while the case works its way through federal court, the bills are already adding up.
WAVE 3 News’ investigation found taxpayers are footing the attorney fees for the eight officers being sued. As of the end of November that total amounted to $475,467.93.
“It’s sickening actually when I think about it,” Green said.
A lawyer herself, Green said the attorneys on the list charge between $400-$500 an hour.
The Jefferson County Attorney’s Office declined an on-camera interview. But, in a statement, Josh Abner, the Executive Administrator for Mike O’Connell’s office, said the city is obligated to represent current or former employees for actions that arose through the scope of their employment because of the Claims Against Local Governments Act.
Abner emphasized that the case involves a total of 13 defendants, and that the fees represent more than two years of work which included sorting through a mountain of evidence.
Abner said they had no choice but to hire outside counsel for the defendants.
“It is unethical for lawyers to represent multiple individuals in the same action where there is a possibility of differing interests and defenses,” Abner wrote. “As a result, it was necessary for all eight defendants to have separate counsel.”
“As far as cases against the city,” the attorney representing the alleged victims, Tad Thomas, said, “This is the largest I’ve had.”
Thomas said he has a long list of questions he plans to ask during the depositions of those involved in the case. The depositions, which could take hours per defendant, haven’t started yet. Thomas said he wants to get to the bottom of whether there was a cover-up of the allegations when they first surfaced.
He plans to question everyone from the sexual predators themselves to Conrad and Fischer.
“It’s a huge case both in volume and importance,” Thomas said, crediting the original attorney on the case, David Yates, for bringing things to light.
“If David Yates had not come forward, and broken the story, filed the original lawsuit, and actually gone about trying to expose the cover up, and try to help these victims, nothing would have ever been done,” Thomas said. “There would have been no city investigation, everything would have been swept under the rug, officers would have been allowed to retire without any penalties whatsoever. So somebody had to stand up for these children.”
Thomas is still fighting to get more than 9,000 pages of documents related to the Explorer program from LMPD.
“They kind of screwed it up,” the alleged victim told WAVE 3 News. “I have all of these issues, and I’m on all of these medications and I don’t want to be, but I have to be.”
There’s another thing about the case that keeps Councilwoman Green up at night -- whether the city can afford potentially paying out the Explorer lawsuit and the other lawsuits still in the pipeline.
Green cited Fischer’s asking for a tax increase because of pension reform. The mayor claimed the city was so strapped for money that he closed libraries and pools and cut a police recruit class.
“I’m confident that certain individuals are asking for a tax increase because certain people know what dire straits the city is in,” Green said. “Community centers had to be closed, but yet attorney fees for some convicted sex offenders continue to have to be paid for.”
Fischer called the allegation “ridiculous.”
“That’s a very uninformed opinion,” he told WAVE 3 News, adding that he’s confident the lawsuits won’t bankrupt the city.
“The city’s foundation financially is healthy,” Fischer said. “We’ve had to cut expenses obviously because of the pension requirements, we have a healthy rainy day fund so, there’s no substance to that.”
The city is part of a trust made up of 14 entities, called Louisville Area Governmental Trust, which would in theory pay for part of the city’s lawsuits. A secondary insurance carrier, the city said, would help with a potential payout as well.
Green and a handful of other council members have recently questioned whether the backup insurance policy is in place and capable of handling a potentially multi-million dollar payout.
Green said she isn’t convinced, and believes Jefferson County residents will ultimately pay the bill.
“No, I don’t believe we have the money,” Green said.
She said her heart goes out to the residents who struggle to make ends meet while footing the bill, and to the victims who’ve endured enormous pain because of the abuse.
The alleged victim told WAVE 3 News he has a hard time thinking about the future.
“I hope that I can move on from this,” he said. “I just feel like I’m kind of stuck.”
