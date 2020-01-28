Family of former Islamic School of Louisville student suing school for harassment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A lawsuit has been filed against the Islamic School of Louisville by the family of a former student, claiming the school did nothing to stop bullying and harassment by a board member’s child.
The former student’s family and Louisville attorney Ted Gordon announced the lawsuit at a press conference Tuesday.
They claim the 8-year-old child was continually bullied by a board member’s child. Concerns were raised to the school about this, but no action was taken and the harassment continued.
“It’s just sad to see, like, every morning where you have to start your morning, where he doesn’t want to go to school," mother Ansaf Shaban said. "He doesn’t want to be bullied. He doesn’t want to be called fat and all these names. And there was no help from school.”
The lawsuit also added that the school allegedly changed the student’s grades and reports when they were transferred to a different school.
Islamic School of Louisville Principal William White released a statement Tuesday on behalf of the school:
“The Islamic School of Louisville strives to provide a safe and positive learning environment for all of our students. We respect the privacy of our current and former students and their families and do not intend to comment publicly on this matter.”
The family is suing for an unspecified number of damages.
