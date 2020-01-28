Fire that destroyed historic chapel becomes test of faith

CECELIA, Ky. (WAVE) - In a short window of time, years of love and hard work to restore a Hardin County chapel goes up in flames.
The Cecilian Chapel has been around since 1902 and has been a big part of the lives of countless families who first went to church there. Residents were excited to see its upcoming return as a wedding and event venue, but a devastating fire Monday night just before 10:00 p.m. changed everything.
Tuesday afternoon firefighters were called back to take care of hot spots that flared back up. What was the beloved and picturesque Cecilian Chapel became just a memory in a matter of hours.
Video of flames shooting up through the chapel was taken by community member Darrell Bird. He told us recording it was something that wasn’t easy to do, as the chapel is also the place where he took his marriage vows.
“It’s such a special part of the community. We really felt God led us to restore it, to give it back to the community,” co-owner Anna Akins said.
Holding back tears, Akins talked about the calling she and her husband Mark felt to buy the former Methodist church and chapel in 2017, as Mark was raised nearby.
“People have grown up in this church and were baptized here and the weddings,” she said.
For more than two years, the couple lovingly restored the more than 100-year-old building. It just re-opened last year for family celebrations and held a wedding in October.
“It originally had heart pine flooring,” Akins said. They refinished that flooring and brought in antique pews.
Firefighters continue to look into what caused this blaze, the state fire marshal is investigating. The fire is believed to have started in the back of the building, and arson has not been ruled out yet.
Watching firefighters who went to church battle the flames Monday night into Tuesday was gut-wrenching for the Akins family, and the loss now stands as a test of their faith.
"We felt like God led us here with a purpose to bring this back to the community, so it is very hard to understand why he would let it burn," she paused, "but we just know God is in control and we will take the next step whatever that is, wherever he leads us."
The family has insurance but they’re not sure if they can rebuild. The next wedding was several months away and another Methodist church has offered to help the couple if they can.
