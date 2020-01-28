FORECAST: Cloudy and cool Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Scattered rain/snow chance late Wednesday into Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds linger Tuesday as low-level moisture remains trapped across WAVE Country. The clouds will limit highs to the upper 30s and lower 40s. Clouds go nowhere tonight as lows fall into the lower 30s.
Wednesday will be yet another cloudy day. Expect highs in the low 40s. As the day progresses, rain and snow showers will push into the region. A light slushy accumulation is not out of the question as snow/rain showers continue tomorrow night as lows fall back near or below freezing.
